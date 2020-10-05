Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 16 to September 30, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 9/21/20. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $344.04. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Samara Drive on 9/26/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $99.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Avenue at the Commons on 9/27/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $17,000.00. Sgt. Matthew Clark investigating.

ARRETS

Freddy X. Rojas, male age 29 of Asbury Park was arrested on 9/30/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

