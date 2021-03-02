Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the month of February, 2021. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 2/23/21. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Adams Way on 2/23/21. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $385.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 2/21/21. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $1,029.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

ARRESTS

Thomas J. Nebia, male age 56 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 2/5/21 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Armando J. Campos, male age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 2/6/21 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Joseph Barnicle.

Heather A. Whitacker, female age 40 of Whiting was arrested on 2/9/21 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.