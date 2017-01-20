RUMSON: SPRINGSTEEN SELLING MANSION

The carriage house at the Ridge Road entrance to Bruce Springsteen’s Rumson estate. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Rock star Bruce Springsteen is selling his little-used mansion on the hill in Rumson, redbankgreen has learned.

A notice of contract filed with the Monmouth County Clerk identifies the prospective buyers as Peter and Meghann Marturano, who other records show own a home just two doors away.

The mansion, barely visible behind a berm and scrim of trees, was partly sealed in plastic last May. Below, Springsteen with fans outside Red Bank’s Count Basie Theatre in 2008. (Photo above by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The selling price was not disclosed in the document, filed earlier this month. The nine-acre property, at Ridge Road and Bellevue Avenue, features a 5,900-square-foot mansion built in 1917, and is assessed by the borough at $3.8 million.

The Marturanos could not be reached for comment on the purchase Friday morning. They bought a home on Ridge Road in 2012.

Mayor John Ekdahl told redbankgreen that the site had quietly been on the market for about six months.

Springsteen bought the property through a trust called Fareholm Sequoia in 1983, and used it as his primary residence for several years. He and his wife, songwriter Patti Scialfa, now reside on a 368-acre Colts Neck farm he bought in 1987.

The deal would appear to mark Springsteen’s exit as a Rumson property owner, coming 10 months after he sold an adjoining five-acre property on Bellevue Avenue to pro basketball player Randy Foye for $1.74 million.

Ekdahl said he didn’t believe Rumson residents would feel a sense of loss at not being able to claim Springsteen as a fellow property owner because the singer’s departure “was not abrupt, and transitioned over time.”