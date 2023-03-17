RED BANK: CHEESE SHOP OPENS

A new specialty cheese shop has opened in Red Bank, adding momentum to an ongoing transformation of the downtown business district’s southern end. Some of the olive oils on display at Fourchette. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

“Without any fanfare,” Meredith and Brahim Hyland opened Fourchette at 132 Broad Street Friday morning, offering a variety of cheeses, olive oils, related housewares and more, Meredith told redbankgreen via email.

As previously reported in Retail Churn, the shop is the couple’s third. They launched the first Fourchette in Clinton, in Hunterdon County, in 2013, and the second in Beach Haven, on Long Beach Island, in 2020.

On a block, between Peters Place and Reckless Place, that’s teeming with activity, the shop is two doors south of the newly opened Paris Baguette, a pastries and coffee shop, at 128 Broad Street, and immediately next door to Salad House, which opened last July.

Across Broad are new additions EV Motion, an electric bike seller, and Fox & Jane hair salon, while a few doors south of Fourchette, Denholtz Properties is giving the office building at the corner of Reckless Place a gut-job makeover.

