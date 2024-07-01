Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
CHISELIN’ AWAY
July 1st @ 10am
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in which he plans to plant flowers and succulents (like the one next to it, he says). Take a walk past 184 Shrewsbury to smell the flowers and see how it turned out.
