HEY RED BANKERS, JOIN THE PARTY!

August 7th @ 8am

A Partyline photo from last winter by contributor Carly Swain.  

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Here’s a sad, and frankly disturbing habit of modern life many of us have fallen into without even thinking about it.

We see something wonderful, beautiful, amusing or, perhaps awful, happening in front of us and we bust out our phones and take a picture. Ok, so far so good.

But then, the first thing we do with this snapshot of amazingness is say (through our actions, at least),  “I think I’ll give this great content away for free to a billionaire like Mark Zuckerberg so he can post it on his world-eating web site and build his advertising audience and make some more money from it.”

And, then, we do it.  Why?

A recent Partyline photo of Darth Vader at Welsh Farms on East Front Street.  

How about using that photo of the tee ball home run celebration or the sunset over the Navesink or the random guy in the Darth Vader mask at the convenience store and using it to boost a sense of community and appreciation of place, and help local journalism in the process? How about posting it someplace your neighbors and members of your community will see it, not the jerk who sat behind you in fifth grade math class and now lives in Arizona?

Rather than send that photo into Facebook oblivion for a few fake “likes,” wouldn’t it be nicer to have the neighbor on line at the bagel shop say to you in person, “Hey, I loved that photo you took on our street!”

Redbankgreen has the answer.

It’s called Partyline. Partyline is a service that allows you to take a photo from your phone, send it as a text message automatically into redbankgreen’s content system where it will be checked, edited if necessary and posted to the site. It’s actually more simple than posting to social media. You can send in one photo a week or one photo a year, it’s up to you.

You may have seen the Partyline feed on our home page, with content provided by our staff and a small group of early adopters. We love it and it’s going great so far.

But we want this to be bigger, with more members of the community involved and contributing.

This isn’t a social media, fact free, free-for-all. You’ll fill out a brief form so we know who you are, and all your submissions will be checked by an editor before being posted (you know, we have to confirm the alien abduction you took a picture of is actually real).

We see party line as the sweet spot between unfettered, unchecked, unedited rumor blizzard that is social media (awful) and us having a staff of dozens of roaming photographers (financially impossible). But like an other aspect of community it’s only as good as the contributors who participate.

So here’s the form. Please sign up and join the party.

Partyline
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...

