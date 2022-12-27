The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to open its new Community Health Center in Red Bank Tuesday, the organization announced last week.

The 4,800-square-foot space, at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, is in a two-story retail building owned by Denholtz Properties.

Located across the street from the Red Bank train station, the facility replaces the center’s former home at 188 East Bergen Place, and is nearly twice as large.

As previously reported, the new center, partly funded by a $400,000 federal grant, features eight examination rooms, and enables the VNA to offer dental services as well as chiropractic care, according to Chief Executive Officer Chris Rinn.

“Accessibility is a central part of our mission and values, which is why it is so important for us to ensure that our location or office size is never a deterrent to care,” Rinn said in the statement.

Patients with previously scheduled appointments at VNACJ’s current location will be contacted with more information.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

