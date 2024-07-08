“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE

Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “ El Palomo ” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a backyard graduation party on Leighton Avenue where he performed Saturday. Yes, he said, it was very hot in that suit. But El Palomo he managed to still look very cool.

