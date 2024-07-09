Skip to content

RED BANK: FED UP AIRBNB OWNER PACKS IT IN

July 9th @ 7am

 

51 Oakland StreetThe home at 51 Oakland Street, on the left side of the attached duplex. Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A property owner whose Oakland Street Airbnb rental was the target of neighbors’ noise complaints and borough code enforcement citations is closing down operations and selling the home out frustration.

The listing of the home 51 Oakland Street for $724,000 occurred just weeks after the mayor and council made changes to the 2023 ordinance governing short term rentals that officials said would make the ban on investors and absentee landlords easier to enforce. 

The three-bedroom attached duplex unit is also listed for rent for $10,000 a month but the Airbnb listing for the home appears to have been taken down. 

Neighbors of the home who had complained of guests having loud backyard hot tub parties late into the night said they were relieved to see the home listed for sale.

And officials said it was proof the newly revised ordinance is working to weed out operators who attempted to skirt the intent, if not the letter, of the law.

“This is immediate evidence that our new ordinance is working and enforceable,’’ said Deputy Mayor  Kate Triggiano.

The owner of 51 Oakland Street, Mike Pszczola, confirmed he was prompted to close the Airbnb business by both the new ordinance as well as citations issued to him under the older 2023 version of the law.

“I basically closed my doors and cancelled some bookings,’’ he said. “I didn’t want to cause a problem with the town. Even though I know I’m not wrong, I’ve got better things to do with my life than go to court.”

The borough issued Pszczola two summonses for violating the short term rental ordinance on Feb. 28 and June 2, according to documents obtained under an open public records request. Additional cititations were issued for installing the hot tub and pergola without required permits.

 Those violations appear to have been issued before the revised short term rental law approved by the council on May 23 took effect.

Whereas the 2023 law allowed short term rentals only in mixed use zones (including Oakland Street) the new version allows them in all residential zones. But it includes new, more strict licensing procedures to ban investor-owned rentals and to ensure only owner-occupied homes are being rented.

Pszczola referred to citations issued against him as “settled” in court but said he was done with operating an Airbnb in the environment created by the crackdown, including the newly rewritten ordinance.

He argued the town will suffer by being deprived of the visitors his and other short term rentals bring into town who spend money at restaurants and theaters.

“It’s beyond frustrating. It was a real asset to the town,” he said. “It’s the town’s loss.”

At several council meetings, neighbors of the property described loud parties running late into the night spilling out onto the hot tub in the yard. 

Pszczola  said neighbors had seized on the example of a few problem renters to paint his entire operation negatively. The vast majority of his tenants, he said, were “perfect quiet people.” 

“The neighbors used one or two guests to portray my home as being bad for the town. And that’s what the court went by.”

The new “for sale” listing for 51 Oakland Street contains hints that the home was not being used as the owner’s primary residence — a requirement of both the 2023 and revised 2024 versions of the short term rental ordinance:

“Showings are limited as the home is currently used as a Short Term Rental,’’ the listing reads. “ More photos and info can be found on the AirBnB app for this home. “

Asked whether he ever lived in the home, as required by both the old and new version of the ordinance, Pszczola told redbankgreen, “I don’t want to get into that.”

It remains to be seen whether the new ordinance will prompt other short term rental operators to follow Pszczola’s lead and pack it in. A search of Airbnb listings yesterday found several listings of entire homes for rent with no mention of whether the owner also lived there, as required by law.

And at least one full house listing includes an admission by the owner that she does not: “I live in Atlantic Highlands,” it reads.  “and currently host a house in Red Bank.”

Partyline
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Street. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...

