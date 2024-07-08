Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: PERSISTENT PUDDLE

Post a comment
July 8th @ 6am

A safety cone stood beside the puddle on June 27, 2024. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

UPDATE: Borough Administrator Jim Gant provided an update on the borough’s efforts to address the pesky puddle. See details at the bottom of the story.

We admit, it’s one of life’s annoyances that’s gotten under our skin at redbankgreen: a puddle that appeared soon after a long and expensive roadway reconstruction in downtown Red Bank two years ago.

It’s pool of water at at the northeast corner of Broad and Wallace streets. Yes, it always evaporates, eventually. But it doesn’t stay away long, returning with the next rain or snow, and settling in for a while.

Here in photos are 15 months in the life of one persistent puddle.

April 5, 2023

June 17, 2023.

August 16, 2023

November 22, 2023

December 2, 2023

December 27, 2023

January 23, 2024

May 15, 2024

The puddle, at upper right, and the storm drain it can’t quite get to, June 30, 2024.

July 7, 2024

The puddle sits at the foot of an Americans With Disabilities curb ramp on a sidewalk-widening “bumpout” created as part of the Broad Street reconstruction. In designing the bumpout, engineers relocated an existing storm sewer about 12 feet north, tucking it in against the the normal-width portion of the sidewalk.

Now, patchwork in the asphalt indicates an effort was made after the street repaving to address the problem by steering the water to the new sewer location. But the puddle seems not to have taken the hint.

Does the town government have another solution in the works? Borough Manager Jim Gant did not respond to a redbankgreen inquiry.

Is this puddle on your radar, or is there another one you think needs attention?

UPDATE:  Borough administrator Jim Gant provided the following update vie email:

Engineers met on site with the previous contractor on 7/1, who immediately replaced the faulty ADA crosswalk pad with new poured concrete and a new pad. We are exploring the puddle issue further which most likely contributed to the ADA pad failing, the concrete was completely broken up underneath. The Borough is still under a maintenance bond for this area and we will be exercising the provisions of that maintenance bond. The ramp sits higher than the pitch needed to get the water to the storm drain – it is incumbent on the contractor to get the pavement to work in that area so that the water reaches the drain. This issue has persisted for some time, however, since it came on my radar as Manager we have been working to get it rectified. I anticipate a gameplan in the very near future.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Street. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar