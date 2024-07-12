Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
July 12th @ 9am
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing lane between Drs. James Parker Boulevard and West Sunset Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.
The SUV and trailer, visible in the photo above, were also damaged. The roadway was briefly closed. No one was injured.
Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.