RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS: CLASSIC CARS, JAZZ

Local musicians, local art, local classic cars, local farms serving up local food. redbankgreen has your picks of hyperlocal hyper cool stuff to do this weekend.

Michael White: “Time Spans” opens Friday, July 12 from 6 – 8 p.m. at The Oyster Point Gallery, 146 Bodman Place, Red Bank, NJ.

Michael White, a Red Bank resident, creates images of a timeless nature using watercolor, ink, and graphite. This exhibit explores images of bridges and ancient and recent antiquities from Mayan ruins to the abandoned Thunderbolt in Coney Island. Michael is also working with the Red Bank River Center on a mural project on Monmouth Street.

Friday 6 p.m to 8 pm. Red Bank’s Trinity Episcopal Church hosts the latest in a series of free outdoor jazz performances with Red123 featuring Steve Bryant 6 p.m to 8 pm.