SMALLS FOR MAYOR?

We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’s bernedoodle Smalls does look pretty darn good in the mayor’s chair following last week’s meeting of the borough council. He has a strong record of community involvement as a service dog doing regular visits to the Red Bank Senior Center. And in a (fantastical) poll in which prospective voters were asked “Who’s a good boy?” he clobbered both current Mayor Billy Portman and his challenger in the last election, Tim Hogan.