Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

SHOOTING VICTIM ID’d AS HUNT FOR KILLER CONTINUES

Post a comment
July 15th @ 5pm

 

124 River Street homicideThe scene outside 124 River Street following a double shooting on July 10. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Officials identified the victim slain in Wednesday’s double shooting on River Street as Mikal Muhammad, 36, of Red Bank, and said the search for his killer continues Monday.

A GoFundMe page set up by Muhammad’s family.

The second victim was treated and released from Monmouth County Medical Center, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office. The press release described the investigation into the shooting “active and ongoing.”

Police say Muhammad and another man were shot shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday outside 124 River Street. The three-paragraph press release issued Monday marked the first public statements by authorities since the morning of the shooting.

 

Muhammad is identified on social media posts as a father of a five year old son.

He was a sound engineer and owner of the studio 27 Sounds in Ocean Township, according to his LinkedIn page. In his “about” section he posted a heartfelt description of his love for music.

I believe that music is the common denominator, that connects us all.
I believe that the three & a half minutes of accumulated muse should
usher the listener into a new & majestic universe, and the mix is the
vessel to get us there.
I believe with every iota, with every fiber of my being that this “thing” we call
music has the power to change & shape the world we live in”

Over the past week, friends and family have posted on social media an outpouring of grief over the loss and tributes to his life.

His parents, Michael and Theresa Muhammad have set up a A GoFundme page to help cover funeral expenses.

“Mikal left behind to mourn a 5 year old son and fiancée. While we are putting the pieces together and mourning at the same time ” the post reads.

Funeral services are scheduled for later this week but are still being finalized, according to Ely Funeral Home in Neptune.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office urged anyone with information is urged to contact
Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Mike Zadlock
at 732-530-2700.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a
crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their
confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free
P3 Tips mobile app  by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at
www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar