SHOOTING VICTIM ID’d AS HUNT FOR KILLER CONTINUES

The scene outside 124 River Street following a double shooting on July 10. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Officials identified the victim slain in Wednesday’s double shooting on River Street as Mikal Muhammad, 36, of Red Bank, and said the search for his killer continues Monday.

A GoFundMe page set up by Muhammad’s family.

The second victim was treated and released from Monmouth County Medical Center, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office. The press release described the investigation into the shooting “active and ongoing.”

Police say Muhammad and another man were shot shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday outside 124 River Street. The three-paragraph press release issued Monday marked the first public statements by authorities since the morning of the shooting.

Muhammad is identified on social media posts as a father of a five year old son.

He was a sound engineer and owner of the studio 27 Sounds in Ocean Township, according to his LinkedIn page. In his “about” section he posted a heartfelt description of his love for music.

I believe that music is the common denominator, that connects us all.

I believe that the three & a half minutes of accumulated muse should

usher the listener into a new & majestic universe, and the mix is the

vessel to get us there.

I believe with every iota, with every fiber of my being that this “thing” we call

music has the power to change & shape the world we live in”

Over the past week, friends and family have posted on social media an outpouring of grief over the loss and tributes to his life.

His parents, Michael and Theresa Muhammad have set up a A GoFundme page to help cover funeral expenses.

“Mikal left behind to mourn a 5 year old son and fiancée. While we are putting the pieces together and mourning at the same time ” the post reads.

Funeral services are scheduled for later this week but are still being finalized, according to Ely Funeral Home in Neptune.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office urged anyone with information is urged to contact

Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Detective Mike Zadlock

at 732-530-2700.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a

crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their

confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free

P3 Tips mobile app by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website at

www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.