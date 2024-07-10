Police investigating a murder outside 124 River Street, above, and below. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

An early morning shooting took the life of an unidentified male and injured another person on River Street early Wednesday morning, police said.

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Police received a call at approximately 3:31 a.m. of a possible gunshot victim on the sidewalk outside 124 River Street, according to Red Bank Police Capt. Mike Frazee.

Upon arrival, police discovered one male victim deceased lying partially on the sidewalk along with a second male victim that was shot in the leg, Frazee said in an email.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

The male victim with the gunshot wound to the leg was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment, Frazee said. While no arrests have been made, police do not believe that there is a continued threat to the public at this time, according to a post on the borough’s Facebook page.

As of 10:30 a.m. a large police presence remained on the scene, with the area around the brown single family home cordoned off and the section of River Street east of Leighton Avenue closed to traffic.

Family members of the deceased victim arrived on the scene late morning and appeared distraught. A woman who identified herself as the victim’s sister declined to speak to a reporter and neighbors said they knew little about what had occurred. Several reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m, but dismissing the sound mistaking it for fireworks.

Investigators had placed at least nine markers typically used to mark the locations of spent shell casings on the sidewalk.

“I’m just praying for our neighborhood,” one neighbor said.

redbankgreen will continue to provide updates as details become available.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.