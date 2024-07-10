Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: PIANO MAN MOVES ON, CAFE OPENS, TWINS OPEN HANDBAG SHOP

Post a comment
July 10th @ 6am

Filoncino Bakery Cafe at 111 Bridge Street. (Photos by Brian Donohue Click to enlarge)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

retail churn smallIt may be the summer doldrums, but there’s no slow season in Red Bank’s perpetual business turnover cycle. In this edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn, a new Italian cafe opens; a piano business ends a 32 year-run on Mechanic Street; and the sounds of sewing machines are about to return to the former textile factory now known as The Galleria.

  • Filoncino Cafe, an Italian bakery and cafe has opened in The Rail, the 57-unit building alongside the train station at 111 Bridge Avenue.
    The café, based in Staten Island, has a menu featuring over 120 sandwich options, a variety of fresh baked goods, desserts, and Italian specialty items. The 2,500 square foot cafe joins Melonhead, a juice, smoothie and acai bowl shop, and  The Smile Aesthetic, which offers cosmetic dentistry services inside The Rail. The final tenant, Hydraderm Spa, offering a variety of facials, will open in the summer of 2024, according to a press release from developer Denholtz Properties. With the opening of Hydraderm Spa, the retail space at The Rail at Red Bank will be 100% occupied.
  • Joy Martin, co-woner of June & Joy in the GalleriaJune & Joy, a handbag and clothing retailer in Fair Haven, has relocated to the Galleria of Red Bank at 2 Bridge Avenue. Identical twin sisters June and Joy Martin, originally from Tanzania, opened their doors in Red Bank about two months ago, seeking more space to display their clothing and fabric imported from India, Italy, Tanzania and elsewhere, along with their custom made handbags. With several sewing machines in a back room, June tells redbankgreen they plan to start producing some of the signature bags on site. June & Joy Handbags GalleriaThere are echoes of history here: the Galleria is the former location of the Eisner Company which mass produced military and boy scout uniforms for decades in the first half of the 20th century. June said that element added to their excitement of moving to the new location. “We are excited to make the bags here,” she said. The shop took the space previously occupied by Down to Basics, a bedding shop.

 

Ruscil’s Pianos, which has offered lessons, sales and service at 17 Mechanic Street since 1992 is closing up its storefront. For the first time since the Great Depression, Red Bank will not have a storefront with the Ruscil family name on it.  Owner Rob Ruscil opened the storefront in 1992 after starting the business out of his father’s furniture store, Ruscil’s Furniture, which stood on East Front street from 1933 to 1985. Ruscil said he was closing the business because he wanted to get out of the used piano business, which is moribund. Another reason? “I’m 73 years old. That’s the main reason. That will do it.”

Ruscil has no plans to retire, however, and will continue to offer piano moving, tuning and service and has rented a storage facility to keep supplies. He will also offer lessons in students’ homes but is not taking on new students.

He just didn’t need the storefront retail space any longer.  “For four or five years my accountant has been screaming at me to get rid of it. I don’t need it.”

 

  • Ruscil's Piano Service 17 Mechanic StreetDo you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar