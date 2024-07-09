SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE

Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight.

First appearing in our feed was a holiday sketch of Jack’s Music Shoppe. The railroad trestle soon followed.

Finally, a picture of the Crate’s sign in the WaWa parking lot, the favorite parking lot of this post’s author for a lot of reasons — but here’s one.

Prints of White’s art can be purchased on his website. His art largely centers on scenes from Jersey Shore and Long Island.

His work will be on exhibit at the Oyster Point Gallery this week.