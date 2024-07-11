Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
CAR VS STREET SIGN
July 10th @ 10pm
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesday. The street sign remained on the ground and Department of Public Works employees had to assist in cutting the sign pole out from under to car to remove the vehicle. No one was injured.
BRIAN DONOHUE
Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.