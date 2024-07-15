RED BANK: MIDDLE SCHOOL GROUNDS GET MAKEOVER

Major remake underway at the Red Bank Middle School grounds. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

UPDATE: This story has been amended from a previous version with details about the facilities possibly being open up to public use during non-school hours.

Bulldozers and earth movers recently began digging up the elevated grassy area behind Red Bank Middle School, where the long under-utilized outdoor space is being transformed into facilities for recess fun and exercise, sports and outdoor teaching.

The plan, approved by the Board of Education in March, will use $3.6 million in grants, including federal pandemic relief money, to construct the following:

Outdoor pavilion with 12 tables for classroom, lunch, and performances

Walking/Jogging Track for Recess, Physical Education and Cross Country

Multi-purpose sport surface with basketball courts and three pickleball courts

New garage and storage building for custodial/maintenance department and a new drainage system for the area.

New trees and shrubbery

Gaga pit, garden and fitness stations for student use

The Red Bank Board of Education approved the project this spring to transform an area one official described as a long persistent “mud pit” during rainy periods. Superintendent Jared Rummage said he hopes the project will be completed for the beginning of school in September.

While an earlier version of this story, based on testimony at the March 4 Planning Board hearing, stated the facilities would be closed to the public during non-school hours, Rumage said officials expect to design a plan to allow public use during after school hours. Those discussions are expected to begin once construction is complete, he said.

