Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BOATERS RETURN AS SEWAGE WORRIES EBB

Post a comment
July 16th @ 12pm

 

Rowers with the Navesink River Rowing Club youth program launch their scull Tuesday morning following an all clear from the NJDEP. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Boaters have returned to the Navesink River over the past day or so as concerns over the effects of a sewage spill last week have ebbed and the NJ Department of Environmental Protection issued an all clear to go back on the water.

Navesink River Rowing Club junior program launches scull on 07162024(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

“The Red Bank force main sewage break spill was not considered a risk for swimming or shellfish since the discharge into the Navesink River was determined to be minimal,’’ read a statement sent Tuesday morning from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. 

The statement continued:

“Several tide changes have occurred since the spill, and any remaining contamination will already have been flushed. As the nearest bathing beaches and unrestricted shellfish beds are also a far distance from the site of the break and spill, no additional sampling or advisories/closures were determined to be necessary.”

The spill started Thursday when a contractor doing soil testing in the Red Bank train station parking lot on Monmouth Street broke a large sanitary sewer main causing a wastewater spill into storm drains that empty to the river, officials said.

Borough officials issued an alert through social media channels warning residents to avoid river activities in the area of the Route 35 Bridge until the water was deemed safe.  Brian Rice, chairman of the Navesink Rivers Municipalities Committee issued a similar statement urging boaters to avoid the river.

The spill, estimated at about 6,000 gallons per hour,  lasted roughly nine hours until crews were able to repair the main shortly before midnight Thursday.

The DEP statement indicated the agency had stuck to its routine water monitoring schedule and had not conducted specific tests in response to the spill. The normal schedule calls for water sampling to be conducted  from Highlands on Monday and Tuesdays from the Navesink at Shrewsbury Yacht Club, with results typically posted the next day.

“These beaches and/or shellfish beds are not located in close proximity to where the spill occurred last week and, therefore, are not considered to be at risk,” the statement read.

At the Navesink River Rowing Club, rowers returned to the water Monday afternoon after the DEP notified local boating clubs Monday that the water was safe. 

The club’s youth program was launching sculls this morning for the first time since the spill after cancelling their session Monday.

At Red Bank Marina, however, owner Steve Remaley said crabbers have still not returned and seem to be staying away over concerns about the water quality. On Monday, he said he had just one boat rental.

Told about the DEP statement, which he had not seen or heard of, he replied, “Well, thank God.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."

Upcoming Events

View Calendar