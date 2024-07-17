RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.( Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

CRIMES:

Theft: On 06/06/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Drummond Av., the victim reported $2000.00 in US Currency and a purchase receipt was stolen from a vehicle. Lt. Jorge Torres.

Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of theft.

On 06/03/2024 the victim reported that a Coach brand bag containing a TD Bank Card and an iPhone 12 was stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bridge Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 06/07/2024 the owner of a property reported that a fence and sidewalk were sprayed with red in color spray paint. Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/11/2024 a patrol unit reported graffiti in the area of Maple Av. The wall of a business was tagged with white in color paint. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 06/15/2024. In the area of Water St., the victim reported the theft of a light blue in color Momentum brand electric bike. The bike was valued at $2000.00. Lt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: On 06/15/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., an employee reported a vehicle left the business without paying for $70.01 worth of gas. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Front St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 06/17/2024 a property manager reported damage to the access arm of a parking garage. The damage to the equipment was estimated to be $1500.00. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: In the area of E. Westside Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 06/19/2024 the victim reported the theft of a black in color tri-fold wallet. The wallet contained one Bank of America debit card, one PNC debit card, a NJ Driver’s License, and $200.00 US Currency. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/24/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. In the area of Mohawk Lane an employee reported damage to a door on the property. The damage was estimated to cost $300.00 for repair. Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Leonard St. On 06/24/2024 the owner of a residence reported the theft of a front porch light. The light was valued at $5.00.

Theft: On 06/26/2024 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Broad St., an employee reported the theft of an unknown number of cosmetic items. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Bergen Pl., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 06/27/2024 the owner of a business reported the wall of a building was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/28/2024 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Mohawk Lane, patrols observed the dugout of the baseball field, and a utility building was tagged with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Catherine St, a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 06/28/2024 a patrol unit observed a residence had been tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/28/2024 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., patrols observed a building was tagged with black in color paint. Capt. Robert Clayton.

ARRESTS:

Muzaffar Ali, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/03/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Gustavo Gonzalez, age 24 of Monroe NY was arrested on 06/03/2024 in

the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Roman Ganzha, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 06/04/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli. James Stevens, age 60 of Keyport was arrested on 06/04/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

James Mayorga, age 30 of Freehold was arrested on 06/04/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Adrian Avendano-Silva, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/05/2024 in the area of Broad St. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Derek Gaters, age 34 of Kearny was arrested on 06/05/2024 in the area of Knight St. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Armando Jimenez-Campos, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/07/2024 in the area of Catherine St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Henry Nickens, age 27 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/08/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Winston Phipps, age 40 of Eatontown was arrested on 06/08/2024 in the area of the White St. Parking Lot for Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Martin Geller, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/08/2024 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Richard Olivos-Dominguez, age 27 of Newburgh NY was arrested on 06/09/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for DWI by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Akeene Colbert, age 44 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/11/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Janeska Ceballos, age 39 of Bridgeport CT was arrested on 06/12/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft by Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Johnnie Moore, age 43 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/15/2024 in the area of Broad St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Javon Miller, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/15/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Place for Obstructing Administration of Law and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Marcos Medina, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/17/2024 in the area of Molly Pitcher Village for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sexual Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Markies Wells, age 39 of Neptune was arrested on 06/19/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Obstructing the Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, and Hindering Apprehension by SLEO II. James McGee.

Nicholas Liebhauser, age 30 of Old Bridge was arrested on 06/20/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Sara Sadecki, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/21/2024 in the area of Leroy Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Edwin Segura, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/22/2024 in the area of Chestnut St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Gustavo Munoz-Rodriguez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/24/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Brian Lee, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 06/26/2024 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jorge Guaillas-Contento, age 36 of Orange was arrested on 06/27/2024 in the area of River Rd. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. James McGee.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/27/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Margarita Paredes-Tlaltecatl, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/27/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Harassment by Det. Paul Perez.

Miguel Cervantes-Nava, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/28/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Warren West, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/29/2024 in the area of Spring St. for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Ryan Eckardt, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/30/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that's something for a court to decide.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected] . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

