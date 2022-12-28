RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry)

Press release from Pilgrim Baptist Church

On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival.

The annual festival is part of the community initiatives of the Monmouth County Police Chiefs Association and Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank.

More than 500 guests from Monmouth County were treated to dinner, entertainment, storytelling and the arrival of Santa Claus. Some 2,200 gifts were distributed to children and families who attended.

This year’s festival partners included: Congregation B’nai Israel, Parker Family Health Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Red Bank, Count Basie Center for the Arts, the Red Bank Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department and generous sponsors from the community.

For further about the Community Initiatives of Pilgrim and the Chiefs Association, please call: 732-747-2343.