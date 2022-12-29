Toys and gifts for all ages were available at the event. (Photos by Millie Jeter/Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.)

Press release from Lunch Break

It was beginning to look a lot like the North Pole as dozens of elves turned Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church in Red Bank into Santa’s workshop on December 10.

The halls were filled with toys, stuffed animals, musical instruments and holiday presents, welcoming hundreds of financially insecure families as they browsed for gifts for their children during the Lunch Break annual Holiday Toy & Gift Card Giveaway.

Family Promise of Monmouth County Program Director Lenore Gibson at the event, above. Below, a client with a Kings of Christmas tree.

In late fall, Lunch Break, the social service organization and food pantry, transformed its headquarters at 121 Drs. James Parker Boulevard in Red Bank into a winter workshop, courtesy of business community members and supporters who got into the holiday spirit by purchasing new toys and gift cards for children ages newborn to 17 years. All were provided to families free of charge.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Lunch Break, when hundreds of holiday gifts – assembled and ready for transport to Tower Hill Church – fill every nook and cranny, awaiting final destination into the arms of unsuspecting children on Christmas Day. And this year, 500-plus holiday trees, generously donated by Kings of Christmas, were offered to families as an added surprise — one Santa himself surely would approve.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this year’s turnout. So many families were treated to toys, gifts and trees,” said Lunch Break Executive Director Gwendolyn Love. “I am grateful to our community partners and donors, Tower Hill Church members, Kings of Christmas, Community Engagement Director Kathy Williams and her team, as well as our incredible volunteers for making this giveaway a complete success. We couldn’t do it without their support.”

Lunch Break is a 501(c)3 organization located in Red Bank, NJ, providing food, clothing, housing solutions, life skills, and fellowship to residents of greater Monmouth County. All Lunch Break services are free.

