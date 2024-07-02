KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK

A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a display at C.T. Peters Inc. Appraisers on Front Street, with the Broadwalk pedestrian plaza reflecting in the window. The painting, is titled “End of the Road Starchild” a reference to Stanley’s “starchild” stage persona. In this case, the road referred to in the title might the end of Broad Street, over which Stanley’s face appears to loom like a ghostly presence. Try to get the song “I Was Made for Loving You” out of your head now.