COFFEE & WILDLIFE

For a nice little getaway from the hubbub, redbankgreen recommends grabbing a cup of coffee and a taking it down to the Navesink River waterfront outside the Red Bank Public Library.

There, a wildlife display on the edge of the business district seems never to end. From a bench on the bulkhead Wednesday morning, we were treated to visits by groundhogs, a crab prowling the shallows, a pair of mute swans and a great egret taking flight, not to mention the unbeatable views.

And the entire show, minus the coffee, was free.

Partyline by John T. Ward