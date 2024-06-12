Skip to content

RED BANK: RESTAURANT LOOKS TO EXPAND UP AND DOWN

June 12th @ 7am

26 West on the Navesink, front, and a rear view, below. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Want a better view with your lobster roll? The owners of 26 West on the Navesink restaurant are seeking borough approvals to turn the basement into a speakeasy and build a small roof deck, according to this week’s Red Bank planning board agenda.

When they opened in 2017, owners of the 26 West Front Street eatery had originally sought a roof deck overlooking the Navesink River, but scrapped their plans in the face of concerns from neighbors about noise and impaired views.

The building currently features a semi-enclosed area with wide windows on the top floor. In addition to the roof deck, the restaurant is also seeking to convert basement storage areas into a 30-seat speakeasy and two bathrooms. Before 26 West on the Navesink, the building housed 10th Ave. Burrito Company and, before that, Fixx and Chubby’s Waterside Café.

The planning board will consider the application at its meeting 7 pm Wednesday at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting can also be attended via zoom here.

