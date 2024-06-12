FAWNING OVER HER BABY

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A mother deer and her spotted fawn were seen Tuesday morning among some trees behind a row of garages on Hudson Avenue adjacent to Broad Street Parking lots and the Verizon Building.

Here’s a video of her slathering her newborn with love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bank Green (@redbankgreen)

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.