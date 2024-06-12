Participants in the Monmouth Boat Club‘s weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.

“Typically, the race committee runs as many races as they can between the first start at 6:30 and the approach of sundown,” the MBC says on its website. “The wind has usually quieted to a gentle breeze by this time of day, so novice sailors find this a good opportunity to try their hands at racing.”

Got a kid who might enjoy learning to sail? MBC’s junior sailing instruction program kicks off next week. Details here.

Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim