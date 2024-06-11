Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: SHREWSBURY AVE BUILDING PLAN BACK ON TRACK

Post a comment
June 11th @ 7am

 

Construction is back underway at 160 Shrewsbury Avenue, according to the builder. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Shrewsbury Avenue construction project which has sat as a big quiet hole in the ground for almost a year is moving again after the builder says he addressed officials’ concerns that it could cave in.

 

Howell-based developer Bekim Kosovrasti is erecting a three-story mixed-use structure at 160 Shrewsbury Avenue.

He got planning board approval in 2018 and started building in spring of 2023. But borough code enforcement officers issued a stop work order in June 2023 due to concerns over the shoring of the site, according to building records.

And so the hole in the ground sat idle for much of the next few months. Kosovrasti’s brother Lou, who identified himself as a partner on the project told redbankgreen they recently got permits released from the borough and have re-started construction. He added “the foundation is almost complete, the steel’s going up in the next couple weeks and the framing will follow after the steel.”

The project would transform the corner of Shrewsbury and Earl Street. It  replaces a now-demolished house that was last used for office and retail space, according to testimony at a 2018 planning board hearing. The site abuts a parking lot owned by the Monmouth Rugby Football Club, whose clubhouse is located on the opposite side of Shrewsbury Avenue.

The plan calls for a 7,500-square-building, with on-site parking for nine cars and office space at street level, and four apartments on the upper two floors.

As seen in the rendering above, it will feature a mansard roof a Mediterranean-flavored facade of simulated stone and real brick. Vehicle access to and from the parking lot would be via Earl Street, a dead-end street.

Kosovrasti, who acquired the property for $196,000 in a 2017 sheriff’s sale, originally hoped to complete the project by this November. His brother Lou said this week the final completion date is likely some time in mid to late 2025.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.
RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET
Red Bank: Girl scouts turns tiny parking lot plot of dirt into a "magical girls sparkle garden."
TRAINING UNDER FIRE
RED BANK: Volunteer firefighters train to cut into pitched roofs under active fire conditions.
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar