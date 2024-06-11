Skip to content

PEAK COLOR ON BROAD

June 11th @ 5am

One of the mini gardens on Broad Street in Red Bank getting some TLC last week.

Funded by Red Bank RiverCenter, the gardens were planted a year ago in a handful of beds between White Street and Linden Place, adding vibrant colors to the downtown streetscape.

In fact, the business district looks better now than it has in decades, says Ingeborg Perndorfer, owner of the Language School on Broad Street and a volunteer with the Navesink Garden Club, which maintains 65 planters throughout town.

“Forty years ago, believe it or not, it was all narrow, concrete sidewalks, and not a flower, not a tree,” said Perndorfer, a former RiverCenter chairwoman.

“Now, with the trees, the flowers, the benches, the lamps, it’s just gorgeous,” she told PartyLine. “It’s just transformational.”

Partyline by John T. Ward

Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.
By: John T. Ward
Jun 11, 2024 - 5:00 am
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.

