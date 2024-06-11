PEAK COLOR ON BROAD

One of the mini gardens on Broad Street in Red Bank getting some TLC last week.

Funded by Red Bank RiverCenter, the gardens were planted a year ago in a handful of beds between White Street and Linden Place, adding vibrant colors to the downtown streetscape.

In fact, the business district looks better now than it has in decades, says Ingeborg Perndorfer, owner of the Language School on Broad Street and a volunteer with the Navesink Garden Club, which maintains 65 planters throughout town.

“Forty years ago, believe it or not, it was all narrow, concrete sidewalks, and not a flower, not a tree,” said Perndorfer, a former RiverCenter chairwoman.

“Now, with the trees, the flowers, the benches, the lamps, it’s just gorgeous,” she told PartyLine. “It’s just transformational.”

Partyline by John T. Ward