RED BANK: FAIRIES MOVE IN ON WHITE STREET

June 10th @ 3pm

 

Few passersby notice the tiny inhabitants of the magical sparkly girls garden made by Girl Scout Troop 625.

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

All those girl scout cookies you bought recently may have made your waistline a little larger, but here’s some good news: you may have also helped make the world a bit more flowery and sparkly.

We refer specifically to one tiny corner the world, a formerly neglected plot of dirt abutting the White Street parking lot transformed into a “Magical Sparkle Girl’s Garden” thanks to Red Bank girl scouts and their cookie cash.

This spring, Girl Scout Troop 625 took some of the money they raised selling cookies and began looking for a public spot in town they could turn into a garden plot.

Guided by Borough Manager Jim Gant (who also oversees the Borough’s little-known imaginary department of fairies and sparkly things) they found a sad forgotten land located on a dismal triangle at the parking lot entrance.

The troop set a budget of $200, researched what plants would grow best there and on May 3, planted the flowers purchased with the cookie proceeds. They added a small neighborhood of fairy houses and figurines to sparkle things up.

As the summer wends on, one girl is assigned the task of visiting each week to weed and keep things looking sharp and watered.

The troop is slated to be honored by the Red Bank Mayor and Council for their work soon. 

