TRAINING UNDER FIRE

Firefighters with Red Bank’s Navesink Hook & Ladder Company went in for some training with live fire at the Monmouth County Fire Academy in Howell Township last week.

The session was focused on “pitched-roof cut and ventilation” tactics.

The all-volunteer fire department “does hands-on training with live fire frequently (we aim for every one to two weeks), so that we are well prepared to use the tools when our town calls us to help,” said volunteer Chris Lucas, who provided these photos for redbankgreen‘s Partyline. (Click to enlarge.)