Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

PRIDE FEST, FARMERS MARKET, STREET MUSIC TOP RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

Post a comment
June 7th @ 8am

 

 

Drag bingo? A saxophone quartet? As usual, there’s a myriad, a cornucopia, a plethora of things to do in Red Bank this weekend. Here’s a rundown:

 

red-bank-pride-062622-5-500x375-6784901

Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Red Bank Parks & Recreation hosts Pride in the Park, featuring music, family activities and more in celebration of LGBTQ pride.

Rain date: June 9 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. the Saturday night “Street Life” performance series continues with performances from Erik Mason (BroadWalk), Elaine (Broad Street in front of Beijing Bistro), Ariana Hartunian-Sowa (Riverside Gardens Park) and Sunken City Saxophone Quartet (Monmouth Street in front of Dublin House).

Friday from 4 pm. to 6 pm is the first in a regular Friday “kids takeover” of Broadwalk, the downtown pedestrian plaza. From the Rivercenter announcement:

Remember when your mom said “Don’t play in the street!” Well, now your kids CAN play in the street at our Kids Take Over. We’ll have games and activities on hand, so stop by for some early evening fun and then enjoy a great dinner at one of our many downtown restaurants! Parental supervision is required for those young ones. Kids Take Over is happening every Friday on the Broadwalk between Friday and the end of September.

Looking for live music?

Friday, from 8 to 11 p.m.,  Red Rock Tap & Grill features Smokin’ Jackets, billed as a “fun lovin’ party rock n’ roll band.”

Saturday from 8 to 11 pm. Red Rock presents The Haven, (pictured) billed as “a diverse blend of classic and contemporary rock favorites as well as a growing library of originals.”

Triumph Brewing also hosts live music this weekend.

Friday, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. The Chuck Lambert Band

Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Dana Fuchs Trio take the stage.

Sunday from 1 pm. to 4 p.m the Jesse Green trio will perform.

At Jamian’s Food & Drink  Friday The Black Ties takes the stage.  Asbury Park reggae bandRandom Test rocks the house on Saturday!

Sunday, the Red Bank Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Galleria, at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street.

Saturday At the Two River Theater, August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean debuts. The play runs through June 30.

From the theater’s website:

Set in 1904, the opening installment in August Wilson’s The American Century Cycle includes the playwright’s most fantastical journey, where the secrets of the past point towards future liberation. Gem of the Ocean is the seventh production in the theater’s commitment to stage all ten of Wilson’s visionary epics.

 

 Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

photo.(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
“SUPERMOM” WANTS YOUR VOTE
Business owner. Dyed in the wool, lifelong Red Banker. Mother of six. Yup, seems like Anita Pierce does it all. In other words, she’s ...
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
RED BANK: Town prepares for Saturday's Pride in the Park celebration with another lawn art design by public works supervisor and Fire Chief ...
MOVIES VIA LIBRARY
RED BANK: Public Library now offers members access to streaming movies via Kanopy, with some 30,000 titles and tons of content for kids.
NEW RAINBOW CROSSWALK ON BROWN PLACE
Kicking off pride month, some Brown Place and Spring Street residents, ages 5 to 11, constructed a rainbow crosswalk with chalk over the wee ...
WHAT TO WEAR?
RED BANK: Dressmakers' mannequins appeared to mull what to wear as they looked down on Monmouth Street last week.
SYMPHONY RETURNS JUNE 29
RED BANK: An annual crowd pleaser returns June 29 with a free concert in Marine Park by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, RiverCenter said ...
Heard on the Green
Heard on the Green
DUCK RESCUE EFFORT
Duckling rescue attempt underway in sewer at East Front and Broad, 10:29 a.m.
HOUSING CRUNCH
Demolition begins for new apartments at Globe Court and Mechanic Street.
FEELING SNAPPY
      Snapping Turtles come ashore to lay their eggs this time of year and are a common site along the Swimming River waterfr ...
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.
Feline fortunes on Monmouth Street
Christopher Russell and feline pal Princess take in some fresh air on a warm May night Thursday in the doorway of Gina’s Psychic Bouti ...
GOING UP?
RED BANK: Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction. (Click for more.)
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar