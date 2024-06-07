PRIDE FEST, FARMERS MARKET, STREET MUSIC TOP RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

Drag bingo? A saxophone quartet? As usual, there’s a myriad, a cornucopia, a plethora of things to do in Red Bank this weekend. Here’s a rundown:

Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Red Bank Parks & Recreation hosts Pride in the Park, featuring music, family activities and more in celebration of LGBTQ pride.

Rain date: June 9 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, from 6 pm. to 9 p.m. the Saturday night “Street Life” performance series continues with performances from Erik Mason (BroadWalk), Elaine (Broad Street in front of Beijing Bistro), Ariana Hartunian-Sowa (Riverside Gardens Park) and Sunken City Saxophone Quartet (Monmouth Street in front of Dublin House).

Friday from 4 pm. to 6 pm is the first in a regular Friday “kids takeover” of Broadwalk, the downtown pedestrian plaza. From the Rivercenter announcement:

Remember when your mom said “Don’t play in the street!” Well, now your kids CAN play in the street at our Kids Take Over. We’ll have games and activities on hand, so stop by for some early evening fun and then enjoy a great dinner at one of our many downtown restaurants! Parental supervision is required for those young ones. Kids Take Over is happening every Friday on the Broadwalk between Friday and the end of September.

Looking for live music?

• Friday, from 8 to 11 p.m., Red Rock Tap & Grill features Smokin’ Jackets, billed as a “fun lovin’ party rock n’ roll band.”

Saturday from 8 to 11 pm. Red Rock presents The Haven, (pictured) billed as “a diverse blend of classic and contemporary rock favorites as well as a growing library of originals.”

• Triumph Brewing also hosts live music this weekend.

Friday, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. The Chuck Lambert Band

Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Dana Fuchs Trio take the stage.

Sunday from 1 pm. to 4 p.m the Jesse Green trio will perform.

At Jamian’s Food & Drink Friday The Black Ties takes the stage. Asbury Park reggae bandRandom Test rocks the house on Saturday!

• Sunday, the Red Bank Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Galleria, at the corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street. Saturday At the Two River Theater, August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean debuts. The play runs through June 30. From the theater’s website: “Set in 1904, the opening installment in August Wilson’s The American Century Cycle includes the playwright’s most fantastical journey, where the secrets of the past point towards future liberation. Gem of the Ocean is the seventh production in the theater’s commitment to stage all ten of Wilson’s visionary epics.

photo.(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

