LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY

After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseball League (USABL) 15U Central Summer Slam Tournament this past weekend. The tournament consisted of 8 teams who each competed in two games of pool-play throughout Saturday at both Count Basie Fields and Lawrence Harbor Little League Fields. On Sunday, the top six teams from pool play competed in a single elimination playoff held at Count Basie Fields. When all was said and done, the Raiders had marched through the playoffs with three consecutive wins of 6-5 over PRD Ghost, 9-7 over TKR Reds and a trophy-clinching 4-1 victory over the Trenton Thunder Baseball Academy.

The Jersey Shore Raiders championship players are (pictured left to right) Zach Margolick, Justin Willcox, Brendon Biedinger, Jake Andrus, Evan Haelig, Ethan Barry, Connor Luce, Jake Senkeleski, Zeke Agresti, Mason Griffin, James Ryan, Luke Connolly and (not pictured) Sawyer Sanborn. The Raiders are coached by Jon Andrus (head coach), Jeff Senkeleski, Joe Haelig and Dave Luce.