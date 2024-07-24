Skip to content

RED BANK: COUNCIL HATCHES BIKE/PEDESTRIAN POLICY

July 24th @ 6am

 

Pedestrian crossing Broad Street 07232024A pedestrian takes his latte in his hands as he crosses Broad Street. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A police officer reported 54 pedestrians have been struck by vehicles Red Bank streets in the past five years.

A mother said she was “scared to death” for her children to walk through town.

A longtime resident described being hospitalized and having her ankle immobilized for three months after being struck by an SUV as she crossed the street at Chestnut Street and Shrewsbury Avenue.

“I was in the cross walk and she didn’t see me at all,” she said. “She was going too fast.”

Video of the June 25 Bicyle and Pedestrian forum.

A month after a public forum at which residents expressed fears and frustrations about bike and pedestrian safety, borough officials are poised to create a new committee and a new law aimed at creating  “complete and green” streets that will be safer for humans and the environment.

The borough council will consider the introduction of an ordinance at Thursday’s meeting to both create the committee and add a chapter to borough ordinances pertaining to streets and sidewalks. The proposed ordinance can be read here.

The eight member “Complete and Green Streets Advisory Committee” will study the issue of bike and pedestrian safety and “recommend initiatives and policies designed to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety.”Pedestrian crossing sign on Broad Street 07232024

The new chapter added to the streets and sidewalks  ordinance calls for traffic calming measures and bike and pedestrian infrastructure to be included in all transportation projects going forward. It also calls for permeable pavement and other measures to allow stormwater to seep into the ground instead of local waterways.

Stormwater runoff has been found to be a large source of the contamination of the Navesink River which prompted the state Department of Environmental Protection to close 500 acres of shellfish beds in the river in 2015.

And bike and pedestrian safety concerns are also a longstanding concern for many residents. A major citizen led effort in 2011 to amend the town’s master plan and overhaul road building practices wound up with small changes, but not the sweeping changes many had hoped for.

Whether the new committee and ordinance satisfy those who came out to vent their fears and frustrations at last month’s forum – or ever makes it less scary ride a bike in this town – remains to be seen.

The meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council begins at 6:30 pm Wednesday, 90 Monmouth Street. It can also be attended virtually via zoom here.

 

Partyline
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.

