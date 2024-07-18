PUDDLE BE GONE

A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This photo was taken before Wednesday evening’s rain. Puddle watchers have not reported on whether any pooling occurred or the offending depression has officially been conquered.

Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.