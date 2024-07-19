RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

You can almost..Feel. Things. Slowing. Down. Between the heat of the past week and the more sparse offerings of the events calendar it, feesl like a good time to just sit and do as little as possible. Thankfully, redbankgreen’s weekend picks give you some good options to take in some music at while you chill.

Friday<

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.

The nonprofit Jazz Arts Project continues its Summer Jazz Cafe series of big name concerts at Triumph Brewing with the Steve Turre quintet. For tickets go to their web site.

Friday 7 p.m.

The kids are alright, no? The School of Rock on Monmouth Street performs for free at Riverside Gardens Park.

Saturday 6 pm

The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center hosts a Tiny Porch Concert Series in July and August with the The Jim Josselyn Group (see video above) Bring a lawn chair, and park yourself on the beautiful front lawn of the Cultural Center, kick back, relax and enjoy cool jazz.

