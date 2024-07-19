RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

Skip to content

July 19th @ 6am

You can almost..Feel. Things. Slowing. Down. Between the heat of the past week and the more sparse offerings of the events calendar it, feesl like a good time to just sit and do as little as possible. Thankfully, redbankgreen’s weekend picks give you some good options to take in some music at while you chill. 

 

Friday

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jazz Arts Project (@jazzartsproject)

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.
The nonprofit Jazz Arts Project continues its Summer Jazz Cafe series of big name concerts at Triumph Brewing with the Steve Turre quintet. For tickets go to their web site.

 

Friday 7 p.m.

 

The kids are alright, no? The School of Rock on Monmouth Street performs for free at Riverside Gardens Park. 

 

Saturday 6 pm  

The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center hosts a Tiny Porch Concert Series in July and August with the The Jim Josselyn Group (see video above) Bring a lawn chair, and park yourself on the beautiful front lawn of the Cultural Center, kick back, relax and enjoy cool jazz.

 

Saturday 6 pm 

Singer Patrick Murphy brings his guitar and wide-ranging songbook to Tino’s Mexican Kitchen for a couple of sets. Murphy plays a mix of classic rock songs, reggae, old-time country, as well as B-sides from some of your favorite artists.

 

Red Bank Farmers Market 072024 Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 pm 
The Red Bank Farmers Market takes over the parking lot at the Galleria, corner of Bridge Avenue and West Front Street. 

Partyline
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...
CHISELIN’ AWAY
Marcelo Garcia Lopez works with hammer and chisel on a new feature for his flower garden on Shrewsbury Avenue: a hollow in a carved log in w ...
STORM CLEANUP CONTINUES
  Saturday’s storm sent a tree toppling on this house on Bank Street, damaging the roof. Workers Wednesday could be seen removing ...
SNAPPING IN THE BREEZE
RED BANK: Blustery winds had the flags in Riverside Gardens Park snapping Monday evening.
POWER LINE DOWN
Red Bank firefighters were on scene at Manor Drive dealing with a live power line Monday afternoon. There was no immediate report of fire. T ...
TAR BEACH SOLSTICE
Aldo Quiroz of Ocean Township came ready with his beach chair and found a shady spot to spend his lunch hour in a parking lot off Broad Stre ...
GOING GREY
Workers painting the stone facade of the PNC Bank at the corner of Broad and Harding Thursday morning. An upgrade? Maybe it’s just pri ...
COFFEE & WILDLIFE
RED BANK: The best wildlife show in town can be taken in from a waterfront bench outside the public library, and it's totally free.
FAWNING OVER HER BABY
A mother deer and her fawn were spotted between a row of garages on Hudson Avenue and some trees alongside the Broad Street parking lots. Re ...
EVENING ESCAPE
RED BANK: Sailors in Monmouth Boat Club's weekly racing series found tranquil conditions on the Navesink River Tuesday evening.
PEAK COLOR ON BROAD
RED BANK: A year after they were installed, downtown mini gardens have added to "transformational" improvements, says business owner.

