RED BANK: AZALEA FINALLY SPROUTING

July 22nd @ 7am

 

The Azalea Red Bank, artists rendering. The developer’s rendering of how the project will look when it’s complete, from the Azalea Red Bank web site. ( Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

 

After almost two decades of stops, starts and returns to the drawing board, builders have begun construction on a project that will include 14 townhomes and two cottages on the block bounded by Harding and Hudson Avenues and Clay Street.

Azalea Red BankThe Azalea sales office on Hudson Street.(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The 14 market rate units in Azalea Red Bank will hit the market at a starting price of $1,395,000 builder Roger Mumford said. The pair of two bedroom cottages flanking the row of townhomes comprise the project’s affordable housing component.

“This is a high quality building, and as it comes together people will see it. And the location is wonderful, just a block from Broad Street,” Mumford said.

Each three-story townhome will have three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a rooftop terrace a two car garage and an elevator. The project has a web site up and running and a sales office in a temporary trailer on the site.

Developer Ray Rapcavage, who began assembling properties for the project in 2002, won approval 15 years later for 16 townhomes and two freestanding “cottages” on the site. The plans went through several modifications before Rapcavage partnered with Mumford  as managing partner, shaved off two units and tweaked the plans two years ago.

“People will see over the next few months the building go vertical and by Thanksgiving the building on the outside will look quite far along,” Mumford said. “The building will be entirely complete within 12 months.”

 

