SMOKY WHO?

Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to campers with the Red Bank Recreation Department summer camp this week. Oh, and here’s a good chance for a reminder: The Red Bank Fire Department needs volunteers. Go to their web site for info.

