RED BANK: NIGHT OUT POSTPONED, FLOOD WATCH ON

Last year’s National Night Out (photos by John. T. Ward)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The borough has rescheduled its National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday night due to weather concerns as the National Weather Service issued a flood watch. The annual event will now be held August 13 at Count Basie Park.

A flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m Tuesday and runs through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts rainfall amounts of between 1.5 and 2.5 inches, with some areas receiving up to five inches of rain as a cold front interacts with the remnants of tropical storm Debby.

Let’s be careful out there.

