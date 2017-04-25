LITTLE SILVER: CAR SMACKS HYDRANT

A one-vehicle accident in Little Silver took out a fire hydrant at Lovett Avenue and Orchard Place at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation determined that the driver, 23-year-old borough resident Kelsea Lowe, suffered a medical issue leading to the crash, police Chief Dan Shaffery told redbankgreen. She was transported by the borough first aid squad to Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

 

