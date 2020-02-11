RED BANK: STALLS READY TO BE INSTALLED

Plumbing-equipped prefab building modules and a crane were onsite at Eastside Park in Red Bank Tuesday morning.

What’s Going On Here? Read on.

The modules are pieces of the new restroom facilities long promised for the 2.3-acre park, located on Harrison Avenue between Mechanic and Marion streets.

Once the building is assembled, all that remains of a park makeover project that began last year is some sidewalk replacement work on the Mechanic Street side of the park, according to the borough’s consulting engineer, Laura Neumann.

The structure, similar to the one in Marine Park, will provide restrooms, picnic tables and some hard-to-find shade, thanks to a large roof overhang.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)