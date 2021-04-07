MIDDLETOWN: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK & KILLED

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Route 35 in lower Middletown, township police said.

The victim, whose identity police have not released, was hit while crossing the northbound lane of the highway at Navesink River Road, just north of Cooper’s Bridge, at about 7:53 p.m., according to a prepared statement.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Northbound lanes leading to the crash scene from the Red Bank side of the bridge were closed during the investigation.

