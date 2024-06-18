(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Police investigating a death at a West Sunset Avenue home had the property surrounded in crime scene tape Tuesday morning with few details available as to what had occurred.

The scene at 44 West Sunset Avenue. .(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank Police Capt. Mike Frazee, who was on the scene at 44 West Sunset Avenue, described it as a “death investigation” and said no other details could be provided amid the continuing investigation.

A neighbor living across the street said a man had come out of the home at about 8:30 in the morning and had fallen down in the front yard. This story will be updated as more details become available.

