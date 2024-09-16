RED BANK: FLAGS FLY FOR MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

Geraldo de los Santos and his son Pedro stand in front of his minivan bedecked with a Mexican flag design on the hood. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Mexican flag has been a ubiquitous sight the past few days, flying from homes, vehicles, front lawns and even the Holy Bible as Red Bank residents of Mexican descent celebrate Mexican Independence Day, September 16.

redbankgreen has been out and about sampling displays of the Mexican tricolor in all their variations, from the official eagle symbol flag to religious-symbol designs, to an increasingly common American Flag/Mexican Flag combined version. Scroll through for the photos.

A house on Leighton Avenue flies the hybrid American-Mexican flag. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

A car parked on Shrewsbury Avenue has the Mexican Flag wrap on the hood – and a Mexican Flag book cover on the Holy Bible on the dashboard Sunday.

A house on Herbert Street has the Mexican Flag flying high on a makeshift tripod/flagpole. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Two flags are better than one for Mexican Independence Day at this home on Catherine Street. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Two more version of the Stars & Strips/Mexican tricolor flag on the back of a pickup truck parked in Red Bank. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Jessica Escalona of Red Bank with her flag-bedecked Toyota on Mexican Independence Day. (photo by Brian Donohue)

