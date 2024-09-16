Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: FLAGS FLY FOR MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

Post a comment
September 16th @ 3pm

Geraldo De los Santos and his son Pedro 09152024Geraldo de los Santos and his son Pedro stand in front of his minivan bedecked with a Mexican flag design on the hood.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Mexican flag has been a ubiquitous sight the past few days, flying from homes, vehicles, front lawns and even the Holy Bible as Red Bank residents of Mexican descent celebrate Mexican Independence Day, September 16.

redbankgreen has been out and about sampling displays of the Mexican tricolor in all their variations, from the official eagle symbol flag to religious-symbol designs, to an increasingly common American Flag/Mexican Flag combined version.  Scroll through for the photos.

Leighton Avenue Mexican American Flag 09152024

A house on Leighton Avenue flies the hybrid American-Mexican flag. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Mexican flag car hood Bible

A car parked on Shrewsbury Avenue has the Mexican Flag wrap on the hood – and a Mexican Flag book cover on the Holy Bible on the dashboard Sunday. 

Herbert Street Mexican Flag 09162024

A house on Herbert Street has the Mexican Flag flying high on a makeshift tripod/flagpole. (photo by Brian Donohue)

 

Catherine Street house Mexican flag 09162024

Two flags are better than one for Mexican Independence Day at this home on Catherine Street. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Two more version of the Stars & Strips/Mexican tricolor flag on the back of a pickup truck parked in Red Bank. (photo by Brian Donohue)

 

Jessica Escalona 09162024

Jessica Escalona of Red Bank with her flag-bedecked Toyota on Mexican Independence Day. (photo by Brian Donohue)

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)

Upcoming Events

View Calendar