WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

April 11th @ 6am

 

 

Do you know where in Red Bank the above video was taken?

Yes, the dancing characters in this week’s quiz could not be contained by a still photo, so we went with the first even “Where” video. We’ll see how it turns out.

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, April 17 . We’ll reveal the location the next day.

 

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

 

 

Last week’s “Where was taken at Douglas Auto Electric at the corner of Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Maple Avenue. 

“Where” regular Evelyn Kelly replied: “That’s Douglas Auto Electric on Maple Ave.  My husband owned that business for many years.” She added, also, that the vent in the close up photo “was the exhaust fan when using the dynamometer.” We thought the cheery green paint job was a nice contrast to the grey where-is-spring weather we’ve been having recently. 

Chuck Stern, Sue Noone and the Colmorgen Kids all gave us a toot to tell us they recognized it. The

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

