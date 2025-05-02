WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday,TK . We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a close-up of the giant ice cream cone in the window of Juanito’s Gourmet Mexican Bakery at 165 Shrewsbury Avenue.

It’s one of a string of businesses owned by Juan Torres, who grew up in Mexico City one of 13 children in a family that owned food stores and restaurants.

Torres started with Juanito’s Grocery, a bodega he opened on Bridge Avenue opposite the train station around 1991 and later sold. His mini empire now includes the successful Juanito’s restaurant on Monmouth Street, opened in 1994; a bakery cafe, also on Monmouth Street; the 5,300 square-foot Shrewsbury Avenue grocery mecca Juanito’s Market ,which opened in 2012; and the place in our picture, which he purchased in 2005. Its previous name was El Guero, which is why every time we walk by we still get the great Beck song Que’ Onda Guero in our head.

This one seems to have stumped nearly all the regular Wheresters, including Christopher Havens who thought it might be Rita’s Italian Ices.

We got only two who nailed it: The Colmorgen Kids and Jill Stevenson. Paletas on us for you both!

We got only two who nailed it: The Colmorgen Kids and Jill Stevenson.

