RED BANK WEEKEND: CAR SHOW, MEDITERRANEAN NIGHT ON TAP THIS WEEKEND

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Mediterranean-themed night on Red Bank’s downtown pedestrian plaza and an All-American car hop to benefit Red Bank Fire Department charities are on tap in Red Bank this weekend. Scroll down for some hot summer details.

Sunday from 9 a.m to 3 pm The Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory of Bob (Doc) Holiday returns to Red Bank’s White Street lot for its 23nd edition with a dazzling array of motor vehicles.

Featuring food, DJ, trophies, door prizes and raffles for a 50-50 and a kids’ electric car.

Vehicle registration mandatory. Rain date is Saturday July 20.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.