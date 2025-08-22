WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, August 28. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Subscribers to redbankgreen‘s Red Bank Blast newsletter get the “Where” photo, along with the latest headlines, sent to their inboxes every week.

If you’d like to subscribe to the newsletter, simply click here. You’ll receive a daily blast of news and events from redbankgreen in your inbox.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a statue on the outdoor sidewalk seating area in front of La Pastaria restaurant at 30 Linden Place. Normally, we’d like to get a shot with the name of the business in our reveal shot, but the angle of this. Almost everyone got it, with one person incorrectly guessing it was New Corner Ristorante Italiano a few blocks north. La Pastaria has been there for a loong time. In this 2016 article, redbankgreen reported they had been open for 22 years. We poked around the menu to gather info for this post and the pumpkin ravioli, combined with this cool weather, had us really pining for a nice fall lunch next to the barefoot statue kid.

Thanks to those who wrote in. Rich McKenna, Kate Brannan, Peter Cavalier, Bill and Judy Fraser, The Colmorgen Kids, Patty Munro, Nancy Keyes, Michael Austin, Shannon Barbara and Joe Lobosco.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded.

redbankgreen has been providing local news coverage since 2006. Reader support is essential to the effort. If you haven’t already signed up for our pay-what-you-can program, please click here to kick in. Thank you.