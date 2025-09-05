Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Post a comment
September 5th @ 6am

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, June 26. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Subscribers to redbankgreen‘s Red Bank Blast newsletter get the “Where” photo, along with the latest headlines, sent to their inboxes every week.

If you’d like to subscribe to the newsletter, simply click here. You’ll receive a daily blast of news and events from redbankgreen in your inbox.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Count Basie Field 082025

Last week’s photo was the back of the scoreboard at Count Basie Park, alternately referred to (including on the scoreboard as Count Basie Field). Just about everyone who responded got it, although one person guessed it was the top of the Carlton Theater! Quite the throwback!

Thanks to those who wrote in:

Rick McKenna, The Colmorgen Kids, Joe Schweers, Joe Loftus, Sarah Klepner, Peter Cavalier, Chris Havens, Chuck Stern. 

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

redbankgreen has been providing local news coverage since 2006. Reader support is essential to the effort. If you haven’t already signed up for our pay-what-you-can program, please click here to kick in. Thank you.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...
STORMY STROLL
Red Bankers Bob and Patricia Heyer have Marine Park all to themselves for a stroll under gray Hurricane Erin skies Thursday morning.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.
RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA’S ICES TO CELEBRATE
A celebration of the last week of Red Bank Recration summer camp with Rita's ices turns smiles technicolor. (click to read)
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar